Mass riots in Kazakhstan: 711 on preventive detention

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today 711 people are on preventive detention,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Nurdilda Oraz, said.

He also noted that all these persons are being held under court authorizations, therefore, in case of disagreement with sanctioning of «detention in custody» the citizens can apply to the prosecutor's office for supervising over legality.

Oraz added all the representatives of the National Preventive Mechanism and public monitoring commissions have unimpeded access to all the correctional system facilities.

Taking into account that almost all Kazakhstan remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ all the sanitary and epidemiological requirements are strictly observed.

Besides, the Human Rights Commissioner checked confinement conditions of those detained in 11 regions. The prosecution bodies also constantly monitor over law enforcement.