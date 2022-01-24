EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:03, 24 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Mass riots in Kazakhstan: 711 on preventive detention

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today 711 people are on preventive detention,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Nurdilda Oraz, said.

    He also noted that all these persons are being held under court authorizations, therefore, in case of disagreement with sanctioning of «detention in custody» the citizens can apply to the prosecutor's office for supervising over legality.

    Oraz added all the representatives of the National Preventive Mechanism and public monitoring commissions have unimpeded access to all the correctional system facilities.

    Taking into account that almost all Kazakhstan remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ all the sanitary and epidemiological requirements are strictly observed.

    Besides, the Human Rights Commissioner checked confinement conditions of those detained in 11 regions. The prosecution bodies also constantly monitor over law enforcement.


    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office 2022 state of emergency Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!