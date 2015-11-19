Mass sports financing to grow 20 times in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism discussed the concept of "Almaty-2020" developed program presented by the Mayor of the city the day before.

Deputy Mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbayev informed to the participants of the discussion that the volume of financing of mass sports in Almaty would increase 20 times in 2016.

"Sport is an inseparable part of life of modern people and a guarantee of people's development and the entire nation in general. Almaty preserves the traditions and remains the sports center of the country. There are about 1150 sports facilities in Almaty. 300 more sports facilities will be built in the city by the middle of the next year," A. Kyrykbayev told.

He also noted that increased financing would result in the increase of the number of people going in for sports in the city.