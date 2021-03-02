EN
    19:39, 02 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Mass vaccination against coronavirus to kick off in Belarus in April

    GRODNO. KAZINFORM Belarusians who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do it starting from April, Healthcare Minister Dmitry Pinevich said at a collegium of the Main Healthcare Department of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee, BelTA has learned.

    The first to get a vaccine were frontline healthcare workers. Vaccination is voluntary, BelTA reports.

    «A batch of 40,000 doses of the second component of the vaccine has arrived from the Russian Federation today. We expect another batch with 100,000 doses. Earlier we informed about 50,000 Chinese vaccines,» Dmitry Pinevich said. He noted that essential non-medical workers, like teachers, are getting their jabs right now.

    «Mass vaccination of the general public will begin in April. There is no problem with that. Right now we are registering and counting those who are applying for a vaccine, there are many of them. We will move on to mass vaccination after launching mass production of our own vaccine. Meanwhile, we will continue vaccinating those who need it most due to their profession, the way the entire world is doing,» the minister said.


