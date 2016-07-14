Massimov arrived in Mongolia for participation in 11th ASEM Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov arrived in Mongolia for participation in the 11th ASEM Summit of Heads of State and Government, Pm.kz informs.

On his way to Ulan Bator Karim Massimov will visit Olgii town on the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, where he is expected to hold several meetings.

He is planned to meet with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora there, visit a museum and a theatre. K. Massimov also plans to visit a secondary school in Olgii town.

In total, 90 thousand people live in the town and 88.7% of them are Kazakhs.

The agenda of the 11th ASEM Summit includes such issues as overcoming global financial crisis, withstanding traditional and new challenges and threats, non-proliferation of mass-destruction weapons, ensuring energy security, sustainable development, climate change, ecology, promotion of cultural ties, etc.

Presently, the ASEM has 53 members.