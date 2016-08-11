Massimov arrives in Sochi to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has arrived in Sochi, Russia to participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which will take place on August 12.

According to the prime minister's press service, the decision to hold the meeting in Sochi was made at the session of the Eurasian Interstate Council on issues of interaction in the sphere of trade, customs cooperation, economy and financial policy, energy and infrastructure in May 2016.



At the meeting the council will consider the final dates of adoption of the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).



The participants will also review the documents on the circulation of medicines.



Utmost attention will be paid to the import and circulation of goods in the customs territory of the EEU in connection with Kazakhstan's entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO).