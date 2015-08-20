ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the press conference held in the office of the Central Communications Service, Prime Minister Karim Massimov said the Government will not take additional money from the National Fund.

"In our opinion, as soon as the sanctions against Iran are lifted, as proposed by the World Bank and other analysts, oil price per barrel may drop by 10 US dollars. For this reason we forecast quite a conservative scenario - the average price in 2016 will be at 40 US dollars per barrel. We won't take any additional money from the National Fund. We will use the funds which have already been allocated from the National Fund," the PM stressed.