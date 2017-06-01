EN
    07:05, 01 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Massimov chairs Anti-Terror Center session

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov held the regular session of the Anti-Terror Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana this week, Kazinform has learned from the Committee's press service.

    The session focused on measures to increase effectiveness of public awareness efforts among followers of destructive religious movements.

    Participants also discussed preparedness of government agencies to rectify the consequences of terrorist acts.

    Following results of the session, the Anti-Terror Center adopted corresponding protocol resolutions.

