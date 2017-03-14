Massimov chairs session of Antiterrorism Center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov has chaired the 19th session of the Antiterrorism Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the committee's press service.

Participating in the session were Vice Secretary of the Security Council Azamat Abdymomunov and Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov.



Participants of the session focused on the measures of implementation of the tasks given by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on shaping up Kazakhstan's Cybershield system.



Utmost attention was paid to additional measures required to neutralize activity of those who promote destructive religious movements.



Following the results of the session protocol resolutions were developed and adopted.