Massimov checked bridge construction across Irtysh River

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has familiarized with the progress of construction of a bridge across the Irtysh River during his working trip to Pavlodar region.

The project was launched under the Nurly Zhol program and is planned to be commissioned in December 2016.



The project aims at construction of the largest bridge in Central Asia, including 3 bridges across the rivers Irtysh, old Irtysh and lake Shchuchye. The bridge will be a part of Center - East route in Astana - Pavlodar - Ust-Kamenogorsk direction and will connect the central and eastern parts of the republic and neighboring regions of Russia.



Vice Minister of Investments and Development Berik Kamaliyev informed the Prime Minister about the project's construction and the plans for its accomplishment.



According to the Vice Minister, construction materials are bought from the local producers. Besides, around 100 small and medium enterprises of the region have been attracted to the project's implementation.