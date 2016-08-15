Massimov checked security system at Almaty International Airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of the Government Karim Massimov has checked security system at the International Airport of Almaty in the course of his working trip to the city, Kazinform reports.

President of JSC International Airport of Almaty A.Bekmukhambetov reported to the PM about engineering-technical state and anti-terrorism safety of the Airport.



Director of the Southern Regional Branch of JSC Vokzal-Service E.Shintekov, Chief of the LLP Sairan International Bus Station E.Abildayev informed Karim Massimocv of the security system installed at the railway and bus stations of the city.



In 2015, the International Airport of Almaty served more than 4.9 mln people.



Sairan International Bus Station connects Almaty with all the regions of the country and the cities of CIS, non-CIS countries. The station accepts and sends around 260 buses every day (2,500-3,000 passengers). The bus station serves 51 routes including 4 international, 27 inter-regional and 20 suburban ones.



Recall that the PM arrived at Almaty today for a working visit. The Head of the Government will visit a number of enterprises in the city. He will also check the course of reconstruction of Kargaly river bed and construction of a 12-seat Ice Palace and an athletes' village. Massimov will also get familiarized with the city's development plan.



Besides, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting on development of business sector and banking activity.