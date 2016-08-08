Massimov checks work of «Government for Citizens» State Corporation in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has familiarized with the work of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" during his working trip to Atyrau region today.

Over the past six months department №1, visited by Karim Massimov, rendered over 221,000 services to the residents of the city. In total, there are three municipal and seven district departments rendering public services in Atyrau region.



According to the prime minister's press service, Massimov surveyed the building and gave a number of instructions to the management to solve existing problems.



The State Corporation "Government for Citizens" started functioning in Kazakhstan since April 11, 2016.



It was created in order to make the process of public services rendering faster, more transparent and comfortable.



The State Corporation "Government for Citizens" was created under the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev within the framework of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".