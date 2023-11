ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulated boxer Vassiliy Levit and weightlifter Alexandr Zaichikov on their Olympic medals.

“Congratulations to prizewinners of the Rio Olympics - Vassiliy Levit on his silver medal in boxing and Alexandr Zaichikov on the bronze medal in weightlifting! Alga, Kazakhstan!” Massimov tweeted.