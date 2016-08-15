Massimov congratulates track and field athlete Rypakova on Olympic medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulated track and field athlete Olga Rypakova on her bronze medal at the Rio Olympic Games, according to the PM's official Facebook account.

“Karim Massimov congratulates track and field athlete Olga Rypakova on the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro,” the post reads.

Recall that London Olympic Games champion Olga Rypakova leapt 14.74 in women's triple jump m which was enough to earn a bronze medal. This became the 8th medal for Kazakhstan at the Rio Olympics.