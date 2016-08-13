Massimov discusses issues of trans-border cooperation in Orenburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his working trip to Russia, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has met with governor of the Orenburg Region Yuri Berg today.

Kazakhstan is one of the most important strategic partners of the Orenburg Region largely due to geographic position of the region.



At the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of the development of cross-border cooperation, according to the prime minister's press service.



It should be noted that Karim Massimov touched upon this issue during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Sochi on Friday.



Additionally, utmost attention was paid to the environmental situation on the trans-border Ural River. That problem was raised during the bilateral meeting with Medvedev as well.