Massimov discusses water supply problem in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has held a meeting on water supply problems Pavlodar region during his working trip.

Governor of the region Bulat Bakauov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzahmetov made reports at the meeting.

As K. Massimov emphasized, provision of population with quality drinking water is one of the key tasks of the government, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

High-quality drinking water is provided to only 19% of settlements in the region.

In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of National Economy and the regional administrations to take the situation in the region under their control.