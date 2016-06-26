EN
    13:22, 26 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov, Dzhaksybekov joined Astana Duathlon 2016 (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Chief of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and famous Kazakhstani cyclist Alexander Vinokourov joined today the Astana Duathlon 2016 cycling event, which brought together all those willing aged 16 and older.

    This year the participants of the tournament will have to overcome a 25 km distance, which symbolizes 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

    The tournament consists of three stages. At the first stage the participants  run 5 kilometers. The next fifteen kilometers they have to  ride by bike , and at the final stage they will run again a 5-kilometer distance

    Ahead of the event,  Karim Massimov congratulated Kazakhstani journalists on their professional holiday - the Day of Workers of Information and Communications.

