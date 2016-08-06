EN
    14:52, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov familiarized with development of agro-industrial infrastructure in Pavlodar region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to Pavlodar region, Prime Minister Karim Massimov visited LLP Pakhar Farm, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

    Head of the Farm Ruslan Aushev informed the Prime Minister of the course of implementation of an investment project on construction of an agricultural settlement and a housing-production complex for mass irrigation and cattle-breeding.’

    The project provides for construction of a dairy farm for 1,200 cattle heads and a feeding yard for 5,000 cattle heads and organization of an irrigated farming on a 9,200 ha area.

    The project will enable to provide the region and the entire country with high-quality seeds and Angus breed of cattle for beef production and Holstein Friesian breed of dairy cattle. Besides, the new feeding yard will let increase the volume of sale of high-quality beef in Kazakhstani and CU markets at
    an affordable prices. 

