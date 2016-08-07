EN
    16:45, 07 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov familiarizes with modernization of Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Pavlodar region on Saturday, Prime Minister Karim Massimov visited Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant.

    The Prime Minister was reported on  the course of the plant’s modernization program and  unique complex for deep processing of oil. Besides, K. Massimov inspected the mechanism for primary processing of oil.

    Pavlodar refinery modernization project is a part of the governmental program of reconstruction of the domestic refineries and is carried out within the Republican Industrialization Map in accordance with the instruction of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    After the modernization, the PPCP is expected to increase its capacity to 7.5 million tonnes per year with the depth of processing  exceeding 90% and output corresponding to the standard Euro-4. In addition, the modernization of the plant will let update technological equipment of the existing units, replace the automatic process of control system,  improve the reliability of the equipment and reduce emissions into the atmosphere.

    The Prime Minister instructed to complete the remaining work on modernization of the plant in a timely manner.

    From 2010 to 2011, the company has already implemented two investment projects included in the State Program of Industrial-Innovative Development.

