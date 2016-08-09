Massimov familiarizes with project on northward expansion of Aktau Sea Port

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karim Massimov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has familiarized with the progress in implementation of the northward expansion of the Aktau Sea Port during his working trip to Mangystau region today.

President of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Askar Mamin briefed the Premier on the implementation of the project divided into three stages. The project will allow to increase the capacity of the port from 16.5 to 19.5 million tons.



Presently, the project is in its final stage.