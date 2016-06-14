Massimov gave several instructions following Government’s sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following today's meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Karim Massimov gave a number of instructions.

“The National Security Committee needs to elaborate a bill and other regulatory-legal acts aimed at improvement of the legislation on countering extremism and terrorism, trafficking in arms, migration regulation and others,” said Massimov.

The Ministry of National Economy was entrusted with a task to develop draft presidential decree on delineation of powers of the governmental structures in regard to migration. “The document must be developed within a week in line with the approaches approved by the President and establishment of the National Bureau for Migration,” Massimov stressed.