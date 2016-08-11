Massimov holds meeting on gas sector development in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karim Massimov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, held a meeting dedicated to the issues of development of gas sector of Kazakhstan within the framework of his working trip to West Kazakhstan region.

Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev and akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov made reports during the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.



It should be noted that Kazakhstan is 22nd in the world and 3rd in the CIS in terms of natural gas proven reserves.



According to Minister Bozumbayev, in 2015 Kazakhstan produced 45.3 billion q.m. It has produced 22.7 billion q.m. over the past six months of 2016.



As for the international cooperation, gas exports from Kazakhstan totaled 12.7 billion q.m. in 2015. Moreover, over the past six months Kazakhstan has exported 6.4 billion q.m. of natural gas.



The largest importers of Kazakhstani natural gas are Russia and Kyrgyzstan.



During the meeting the Prime Minister noted that despite positive dynamics there are issues that need to be resolved.



Premier Massimov instructed the Ministry of Energy and KazMunayGas JSC to explore the issues raised at the meeting and find the most effective solutions.