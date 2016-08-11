EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:05, 11 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov holds meeting on gas sector development in W Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karim Massimov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, held a meeting dedicated to the issues of development of gas sector of Kazakhstan within the framework of his working trip to West Kazakhstan region.

    Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev and akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov made reports during the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

    It should be noted that Kazakhstan is 22nd in the world and 3rd in the CIS in terms of natural gas proven reserves.

    According to Minister Bozumbayev, in 2015 Kazakhstan produced 45.3 billion q.m. It has produced 22.7 billion q.m. over the past six months of 2016.

    As for the international cooperation, gas exports from Kazakhstan totaled 12.7 billion q.m. in 2015. Moreover, over the past six months Kazakhstan has exported 6.4 billion q.m. of natural gas.

    The largest importers of Kazakhstani natural gas are Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

    During the meeting the Prime Minister noted that despite positive dynamics there are issues that need to be resolved.

    Premier Massimov instructed the Ministry of Energy and KazMunayGas JSC to explore the issues raised at the meeting and find the most effective solutions.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan West Kazakhstan region Regions Oil & Gas Government News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!