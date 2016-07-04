Massimov: Kazakhstan attracted over $210 bln in foreign direct investments over last two decades

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has been the favorite destination for overseas investment in our region, Prime Minister Karim Massimov said in his article for The Diplomat.

"Kazakhstan has been the favorite destination for overseas investment in our region. More than $210 billion in foreign direct investment has flowed into our country over the last two decades. The strong growth that this has helped drive has provided the revenue to improve dramatically the living standards and quality of life of our citizens," the Prime Minister wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, in response to the global financial crisis Kazakhstan is carrying out different reforms.

"At a time when economic shocks from beyond our borders and control could have caused us to slow the pace of reform, we have responded by accelerating the modernization of our economy and society. We have been implementing wide-ranging reforms to improve the performance of our institutions, opening up state industries through a comprehensive privatization program and taking decisive steps to improve the investment climate," the article reads.