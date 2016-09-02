EN
    13:24, 02 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov met with British House of Lords member

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met with member of the British House of Lords.

    “Met today with member of the Joint Committee on Human Rights of the House of Lords,  Lord Woolf,” the PM tweeted.

    It should be noted that the Astana International Financial Centre views Lord Woolf’s candidacy as a strategic partner in rendering consultations on establishment and functioning of the court and arbitration centre. 

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UK Government
