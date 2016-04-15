EN
    09:25, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov met with European Commissioner for Agriculture P.Hogan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met yesterday with the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan in the Ukimet Uyi yesterday.

    The parties discussed the current prospects of the Kazakh-European trade and investment cooperation in the field of agriculture.

    Massimov and Hogan expressed satisfaction  with the pace of development of bilateral relations, noting the importance of implementation of the Agreement signed in December 2015 on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

    The Prime Minister stressed that the country pays great attention to the creation of favorable investment climate and invited European business partners to implement joint projects in the field of agriculture using advanced technologies.

    At the end of the meeting the sides expressed confidence in further development of fruitful bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    Source: www.primeminister.kz 

