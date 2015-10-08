EN
    20:08, 08 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Massimov noted high level of bilateral cooperation with IEB

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with Director General of the International Epizootic Bureau Bernard Vallat, the press service of the Government of Kazakhstan informs.

    The Director General of the IEB informed the Head of Government of Kazakhstan about the current activity of the organization and about the prospects of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    In turn, K. Massimov highly praised the level of bilateral cooperation and noted it especially important now after Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO.

