22:48, 08 October 2015 | GMT +6
Massimov, Poroshenko discussed issues of bilateral cooperation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, who arrived in Astana within his working visit.
The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues regarding expansion of bilateral cooperation including trade and economic spheres, energy and agro-industrial complexes, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.