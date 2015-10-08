EN
    22:48, 08 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Massimov, Poroshenko discussed issues of bilateral cooperation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, who arrived in Astana within his working visit.

    The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues regarding expansion of bilateral cooperation including trade and economic spheres, energy and agro-industrial complexes, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

