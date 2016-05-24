EN
    18:15, 24 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov: Privatization program will be implemented in parallel with the development of international financial center in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The privatization program will be implemented in parallel with the development of the international financial center in Astana, this has been announced by Prime Minister Karim Massimov at a press conference in "Rixos" hotel after the completion of the Regional Conference of the International Monetary Fund.

    He said that in the past two decades Kazakhstan has created two additional sources of financial support including the national oil fund, which will not be used in the near future. "In part, we will use it for the development of Nurly Zhol. We will do it together with the international financial organizations including the World Bank, EBRD, and the Asian Development Bank. Privatization program will be implemented in parallel with the development of international financial center in Astana, as well as IPO, SPO on the platform of an international financial center", K. Massimov said.
    It should be noted that the conference was attended by representatives of the governments of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Russia and Belarus.

