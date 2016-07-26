Massimov shares archive video from presentation of Astana's bid to host Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has shared an archive video from the official presentation of Astana's bid to host the International specialized exhibition Expo 2017.

In the video shared via his official Instagram page, the Prime Minister addresses reps of the Bureau of International Exhibitions in Paris in 2012.



"On the way to the victory. The official presentation of Kazakhstan's bid to host Expo 2017 in Astana. Paris, June 12, 2012," he captioned the video.



It should be mentioned that Astana will host the International specialized exhibition Expo 2017 next year. The theme of the exhibition is "The Future Energy". 94 countries officially confirmed their participation in the event and 56 countries signed the participation agreement, according to pm.kz.



Experts forecast that nearly 100,000 guests will visit the Expo 2017 town on special days.



Recall that online ticket sales began on June 10.



Tickets will be sold offline across Kazakhstan starting from September 1, 2016.