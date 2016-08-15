EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:36, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Massimov surveyed LLP Baiserke-Agro (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited LLP Baiserke Agro during his working trip to Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

    Chief of the company Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov reported to the Prime Minister about the main areas of the activity of the holding, including manufacture of milk and dairy products, meat processing, production of beef, horse- and sheep-breeding.

    The estimated cost of the dairy farm is 1.4 bln tenge, while the cost of the meat processing factory makes 1.3 bln tenge. The company’s annual output is 1,800 tonnes of dairy and 1,250 tonnes of beef products.

    Baiserke Agro is a multi-disciplinary agricultural holding specializing in cattle-breeding, vegetables growing, bee-farming and other areas of agriculture.

    null null null  

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Almaty Agro-industrial complex development Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!