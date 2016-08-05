Massimov surveyed LLP Yessil-Agro Dairy Farm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited LLP Yessil-Agro Dairy Farm during his working trip to Akmola region.

According to pm.kz, the enterprise was opened in 2009. The number of cattle heads at the farm is 1,047 now. The enterprise produces 2,958 tonnes of milk per annum. Noteworthy to say that the enterprise supplied 86,800 tonnes of milk and dairy products to Astana in 2015 as well as 20,900 tones of meat and meat products.