Massimov visits Genghis Khan Statue Complex in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov paid a visit to the Genghis Khan Statue Complex within the framework of his visit to Mongolia. The head of the Kazakh Government is in Ulaanbaatar for the Asia-Europe Meeting, ASEM.

The complex is located 53km east of the Mongolian capital. During the visit, Prime Minister Massimov familiarized with the museum in the heart of the complex.



It should be noted that Kazakhstan and Mongolia actively develop bilateral cooperation in terms of cultural exchanges and historical research. For instance, a group of turcologists carried out a scientific expedition in Mongolia to study the monuments of the Turkic people within the framework of the State Program "Madeni mura" in 2015. They compiled a list of 9 ancient monuments and 115 inscriptions dating back to the times of Sakka tribes. "The Big Atlas of Orhon Monuments" was published based on the results of that expedition.



Kazakhstan and Mongolia also hold joint sports events on a regular basis. They organized 8 wrestling and boxing events in Astana, Almaty and Ulaanbaatar in the first half of 2016.



