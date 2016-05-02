Massive Blaze in New York Church

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - New York firefighters are attempting to extinguish a massive fire at a historic Manhattan church, local media reported.

According to the New York Daily News newspaper, the fire at the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sava began at around 18:50 local time [22:50 GMT] on Sunday, and soon grew to a three-alarm blaze.

Nobody was in the church when the fire started, according to the newspaper.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

Photo: © REUTERS/ Mike Segar