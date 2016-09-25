EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 25 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Massive explosion rocks crowded street in Budapest injuring two police officers

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A massive explosion rocked the crowded streets of Budapest, Hungary on Saturday night with initial reports of several injuries. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

    A massive explosion struck the central area of the Hungarian capital of Budapest late Saturday night. Social media video shows a heavy police presence at the Oktogon intersection while eyewitnesses are reporting that several casualties occurred as a result of the blast.

    At least two people injured in the blast were taken to a hospital according to Hungarian Blikk daily newspaper reports citing local emergency services. The two injured people reported by the outlet are believed to be police officers.

    There is no word yet whether the explosion in Budapest was a terror attack that was thwarted, if the police officers injured in the blast were the target of an attack or whether the cops were injured by sheer incidence from a spontaneous explosion.

    Source: Sputniknews

    Tags:
    EU World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!