ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Hundreds of pigeons were incinerated in a house fire in Almaty city.

According to reports, the massive fire in Baganashyl micro district destroyed three houses, a sauna house and a pigeon loft. Witnesses say the blaze quickly engulfed all the buildings and there was no way to save the pigeons. All pigeons in the pigeon loft were classified as a rare breed in Kazakhstan.