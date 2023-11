ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A fire has started at a market in Almaty city this morning.

According to reports, the construction materials at one of the markets in Almaty caught fire at 8:00 a.m.



Firefighters were summoned to the scene in five minutes. They contained the blaze that covered an area of 400 sq.m. by 8:27 a.m.



The fire was completely put out only by 9:20 a.m.



No casualties or injuries were reported.