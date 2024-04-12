Massive floods force nearly 100,000 people to evacuate in Kazakhstan

99,127 people including 36,365 children have been evacuated from flooded areas in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

6,516 people including 3,167 children are in temporary evacuation shelters.

More than 8.9 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out and 1.6 million sandbags and 1.2 million tons of inert materials were laid.

264 tons of foodstuffs were allocated from the state material reserve.

Earlier it was reported that more than 3,000 houses remain inundated in flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan.

State of emergency of local scale was declared in Yessil, Zharkain, and Atbasar districts of Akmola region due to water level rise on the rivers of Zhabai, Yessil, Zhanyspai and Kyzylsu. Temporary shelters were opened for the evacuees, livestock was relocated to a safe area.

State of emergency of local scale was declared in three districts of Akmola region due to water level rise on local rivers. Photo credit: Akmola region's akimat

Floodwaters are approaching the city of Petropavlosk, the administrative center of the North Kazakhstan region, as water level on the River Yessil is increasing rapidly. Local emergencies authorities issued a storm warning for Zarechnyi, Teplichnoye, Pribrezhnoye, Podgora and Kozhevennyi Zavod settlements, first to be affected by floods.

Floodwaters are approaching the city of Petropavlosk, as water level on the River Yessil is increasing rapidly. Photo credit: Olessya Zhukoven/Kazinform

Floodwaters are approaching the city of Petropavlosk, as water level on the River Yessil is increasing rapidly. Photo credit: Olessya Zhukoven/Kazinform

As of 08:12 am today, 80 people have been evacuated from Mamyr village in Aktobe region’s Irgiz district. Of those evacuated, 53 are children. The evacuees were accommodated in a local school.

Over 80 people evacuated from flood-hit Mamyr village in Irgiz district of Aktobe region. Photo credit: Ministry of Emergencies