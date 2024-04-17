EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 17 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Massive floods force over 26,000 people to evacuate from Kulsary to Mangystau region

    Massive floods force over 26,000 people to evacuate from Kulsary to Mangystau region
    Photo credit: Administration of Beineu

    More than 26,000 people were forced to evacuate from Kulsary to the cities and districts of Mangystau region, due to the current flooding situation in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The evacuees were accommodated in temporary shelters and at houses of their relatives and volunteers.

    Foodstuffs, bedclothing and other essential supplies have been allocated for the evacuees from the state material reserve, as per the Government's order. 

    As reported before, 8,748 residential buildings remain flooded in Kulsary. Press Secretary of the Governor of Atyrau region Ruslan Zhumagaziyev told mass media at a briefing about the beginning of restoration works in Kulsary. 60 carcasses of sheep and goats killed as a results of flooding were burnt in Kulsary.

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Mangystau region Floods in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!