    15:18, 06 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Massive graffiti appears on apartment complex in Aktau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Tigrohaud crew creative association have painted a massive graffiti image on the wall of an apartment complex in Aktau.

    They painted beautiful white pigeons on the blue wall.

    The graffiti images of Abai, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, Aliya Moldagulova, Gennady Golovkin, Serik Sapiyev, Ilya Ilyin and Aidyn Aimbetov made by Tigrohaud crew can be seen in many cities of Kazakhstan.





    You can find more beautiful graffiti images here tanai_tigrohaud and zakir_tigrohaud.

