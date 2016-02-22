Massive military drills Aibalta-2016 kicked off in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Massive military drills Aibalta-2016 kicked off in Kazakhstan today. The aim of the exercises is to rehearse actions while localizing crisis situations.

As the press service of the Defense Ministry says, for the first time military drills are held in winter and under simulated battlefield conditions.

“Regional Command “Astana”, Air Mobile Forces and Regional Command “Vostok” are taking part in the exercises. Border-Control Forces, National Guard and Air Defense Forces are engaged too. The drills are held under low-temperature conditions and in unknown area. Some battalions came from the south – Merke, Arys, and some battalions are from the west. They are currently arriving and moving to the designated areas. The goal of the drills is to train the troops for work in hard conditions and to teach them plan military operations under simulated battlefield conditions and in a low temperature,” Land Forces Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant-General Murat Maikeyev said.

The drills will be held from February 22 to February 28 at Shygys, Saryozek and Spassk ranges.

At least 5,000 militaries, more than 1,500 special vehicles and 30 aircrafts will be attracted to the drills.





























