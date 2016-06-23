Massive python invades Queensland home (VIDEO)

LONDON. KAZINFORM A Queensland resident came face to face with an unwelcome visitor when a 40kg python decided to enter her home.

It is thought the animal, named Monty, may have been living in the roof of Trina Hibberd's home in Mission Beach for years.

The snake has now been transferred to a sewage pond within the Cassowary Coast Regional Council area, where it is hoped he will take care of a rat infestation.











Source: BBC