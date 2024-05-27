Master of photography Mario Testino tells about Uzbekistan

The exclusive exhibition “The World of Beauty” by Mario Testino, a master of photography, has opened its doors in the prestigious Palazzo Bonaparte, offering a rare glimpse into his non-fashion world explorations, UzA reports.

Embarking on a seven-year journey beyond the realms of fashion, Mario Testino delved into the cultural tapestry of various countries, unearthing their unique values and capturing them through his lens, culminating in a collection of photographs that form the heart of this new exhibition.

Photo credit: UzA

The exhibition presents works created during the photographer’s trip to Uzbekistan. There are portraits of brides of Karakalpakstan, Surkhandarya, Bukhara and photographs of athletes. The exhibition is complemented by multimedia of Akhal-Teke horses in Uzbekistan.

This significant project, a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan, was brought to life with the invaluable support of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

The exhibition will run until August 25.