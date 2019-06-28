Masterpieces of national and world classical opera to be performed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A magnificent Gala Opera program will be held at the Astana Opera Grand Hall on July 2. Masterpieces of national and world classical opera will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital in the interpretation of the opera house's soloists, symphony orchestra and choir, the opera house's press office informs.

"In order to make the concert as spectacular as possible, various means and 'instruments' were used. This includes musical content, the nature of the numbers and their performance, staging ideas, set design, the use of technical capabilities of the stage and video projections. The program was thought out to the smallest detail because the artists must bring joy to the listeners and at the same time show all the abilities of the opera house's creative team. Virtuoso solo arias will be presented the Astana Opera Grand Hall, giving the soloists a chance to demonstrate their skills and artistic talent, as well as symphonic music numbers that convey the richness of colors of the orchestra, mass choral scenes that invariably cause delight and enthusiasm of the audience. We invite all residents of the capital to spend this summer evening with us," said the Director of the concert Yerenbak Toikenov.

Popular arias and duets, symphonic works and songs by eminent Kazakh composers and Western European classics will be performed this evening. Masterpieces of national musical art, such as Zherim Menin by Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh folk song Buldirgen, Abai's aria and final scene from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi's opera Abai, Serke's cavatina from Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov's opera Aisulu, will be offered to the listeners. Scenes from operas by Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Georges Bizet, Charles Gounod, Jacques Offenbach, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Rodion Shchedrin, Emmerich Kálmán, and others will be featured.



Kazakh classical music stars: laureates of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Maira Mukhamedkyzy and Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Sundet Baigozhin, Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Aigul Niyazova, Dina Khamzina, Medet Chotabayev, Zhan Tapin, Meir Bainesh, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhanat Shybykbayev, People's Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan, international competitions laureates Aizada Kaponova, Nazym Sagintai, Saltanat Muratbekova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Bolat Yessimkhanov and others will take part in the concert.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin, Principal Choirmaster - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.

The concert will begin at 19.00.