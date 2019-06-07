Materials in support of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov distributed in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Activists of Amangeldy Taspikhov's Karaganda regional election campaign headquarters have disseminated in the city of Karaganda campaign materials in support of the presidential candidate of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Thus, the activists completed dissemination of campaign materials in Karaganda region.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.