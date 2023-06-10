Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has met with General Secretary of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam. The sides discussed the plans on a joint promotion of inter-religious and inter-civilizational dialogue, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press office.

Maulen Ashimbayev thanked Mohamed Abdelsalam for the support of ideas and active participation in the work of the Astana International Forum.

The Senate Speaker praised the role of the Muslim Council of Elders in promotion of the ideas of peace, unity and religious tolerance at the international arena, having stressed the active engagement of the Council in the work of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.

«The opening of the representative office of the Muslim Council of Elders is of special importance for Kazakhstan. The activity of the Council is aimed at dissemination of such values as tolerance, peace and accord. In whole, the goals of the Council coincide with the goals of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders. Therefore, we hope that the work of the new structure will hugely contribute to the promotion of the ideas and goals of the Congress,» Maulen Ashimbayev stressed.

He informed also Mohamed Abdelsalam about the outcomes of the meetings with the religious leaders of Egypt and the oncoming plans of the Senate.

In turn, Mohamed Abdelsalam highly spoke of the role of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of interconfessional and inter-civilizational dialogue at the international level.