Maulen Ashimbayev: Political reforms now in sync with economic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The main purpose of the constitutional reforms is to improve government efficiency. This was stated by, deputy of Majilis Maulen Ashimbayev in the course of a Kazakhstan TV Channel teleconference dedicated to the public discussion of the constitutional reforms suggested by the President, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The main purpose of these reforms is to improve government efficiency. Our governance system is currently based on the Constitution of 1995. 22 years have passed since then in the course of which the society and people as well as the state, and the whole world have changed. Therefore, the reforms come in as timely measures improve our government efficiency', he said.



Mr. Ashimbayev also highlighted the main principles of reforms in Kazakhstan.



"During the years of Independence the main principle of our reforms, as you know, was economy first, politics second". And now the Head of the State notes that much has been done in the economy and it is necessary to pay attention to the politics and to start renovation and political reforms. Therefore, it is necessary to emphasize the concept of our reforms has changed, and now on political reforms are in sync with economic", he concluded.