Maulen Ashimbayev to bolster Nur Otan Party status: President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party on Thursday, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the visit, President Nazarbayev thanked Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed for the work done during his tenure and, then, introduced the new First Deputy Chairman of the Party Maulen Ashimbayev.

"In view of the appointment of Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed as a Member of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, he has been relieved of his post as the First Deputy Chairman of the Party. I express my gratitude for your contribution and work at this responsible post. In this respect, a decision was made to appoint Maulen Ashimbayev as the First Deputy Chairman of the Party. For more than five years, he has been an MP, he headed a Committee of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. I believe he will make his contribution to enhancing the status and the role of the Party. I wish everyone productive work," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State pointed out the current tasks the Nur Otan Party faces.

"The Nur Otan Party has become the state's crucial political force that shapes its policy. The Party is engaged in the implementation of all our programs," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of high-quality accomplishment and building up control over the implementation of all governmental programs including sectoral ones.

The Head of State stressed the need to adapt the national economy to the realities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"If we do not want to fall behind the global development pace we need to move faster. Therefore, this year's Address is aimed at the implementation of reforms. All our previous programs were targeted at that. The question is how they work. We need to build enterprises that are needed, that will produce export products," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the relevance of implementing "Nurly Zhol" infrastructure development program.

At the end, the Head of State again emphasized the importance of increasing the Party's active participation in preparing and implementing governmental programs.

"We have the Party organizations in the regions. They should be active in accomplishing the tasks set," said the President of Kazakhstan.