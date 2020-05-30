EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:40, 30 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Maulen Asimbayev met with Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Asimbayev met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Alexey Borodavkin, the Senate’s press service reports.

    The diplomat congratulated the Speaker on the appointment wishing him further success.

    The parties debated trade and economic, interregional and trans-border cooperation within agreements achieved by the Heads of State. The sides noted the importance of further strengthening of inter-parliamentary bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Senate Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!