Mauritanian President to pay official visit to Astana in Sep 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has received Special Envoy of the President - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov in his official residence in Nouakchott, Kazakh MFA press-service reports.

During the meeting, the Mauritanian Leader was given an invitation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to participate in the OIC Summit of Science and Technologies scheduled for September 10-11, 2017 in Astana. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz thanked fot the invitation and confirmed his intention to pay official visit to Astana for the participation.





The Special Envoy expressed appreciation for Mauritania's efforts in supporting the Kazakh foreign-policy initiatives including within the UN Security Council, establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and arrangement of Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana.

Mr. Kamaldinov also commended the role of Mauritania in combating international terrorism and preserving regional stability.





As a part of the working visit to Nouakchott, the Special Envoy of the President met with Mr. Isselkou Ould Ahmed Izid Bih Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Mr. Mustafa Ahmad Daum, International Adviser to President of Mauritania. They discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various areas. The most developed industries of Mauritania such as agriculture, fisheries sector, mining and oil production were of particular interest.

The sides compared the views on the current international and regional problems. The Mauritanian officials expressed their support for the diplomatic efforts of Astana in resolving the crisis in Syria.