    11:09, 05 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Max Bursak: Our fight with Golovkin would be exciting to watch

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian middleweight boxer Max Bursak (32-4-1, 15 KOs) expressed a wish to fight with Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs) in an exclusive interview with BoxingPlanet.ru.

    When asked about who is the best boxer in the world, Bursak said ‘perhaps, Golovkin is the best one out there'.

    He added that after the Saunders fight, he might step into the ring with Golovkin. "I think we would give our fans a very exciting fight to watch," Bursak said.

    Recall that Bursak will fight Brit Billy Joe Saunders on April 30 in London.

    Source: Sports.kz

