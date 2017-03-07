Max Golovkin told HBO how his brother became GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennagy Golovkin's brother Maxim in his interview to HBO's Golovkin - Jacobs 24/7 told about his brother's way, Sports.kz reports.

- I remember when we boxed in the same weight and were supposed to meet in the finals. I dropped out once, then him. This is how I became national champion. In Soviet Kazakhstan one had to pay to get into the national team. I can't say our family was poor but we didn't have enough to get us both into the team. At that point Gennady had a little more willingness and motivation. And I don't regret my decision to step aside for Gennady's sake sacrificing my own career. I am very proud of my brother. I remember pain, blood, sweat and tears of our workouts when we were 10 to 20 years of age. I know that despite his success Gennady is still hungry and motivated. It's in our blood: we don't like losing, - Maxim Golovkin said.